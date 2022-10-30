Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,313 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after buying an additional 589,747 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 151.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,609,000 after buying an additional 362,282 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 452.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,975,000 after buying an additional 178,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 746.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 160,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth $6,799,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NJR. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NJR opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.58. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.16.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $552.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.65 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

