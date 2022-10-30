Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Position Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,513 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,747,831 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $381,726,000 after acquiring an additional 864,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22,012.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 774,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,243,000 after acquiring an additional 770,665 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,580 ($67.42) to GBX 5,450 ($65.85) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.08) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,340.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $52.83 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $84.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average is $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

