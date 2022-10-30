Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,973,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,762 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 50.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 36.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,962,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,785,000 after purchasing an additional 119,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock opened at $60.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

