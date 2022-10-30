Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 23,806 Shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,806 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF were worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,111,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 40,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the last quarter.

PXI stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $27.94 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

