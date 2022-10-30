Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,319 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.42% of Royce Value Trust worth $6,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RVT. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the second quarter worth $74,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 17.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 9.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 212,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 18.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 233,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RVT opened at $13.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.69. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

About Royce Value Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th.

(Get Rating)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.