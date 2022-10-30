Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,624,000 after purchasing an additional 468,184 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,324,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,555,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,858,000 after purchasing an additional 94,004 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,728,000. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,574,000 after purchasing an additional 46,677 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
VOT stock opened at $182.56 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.42.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
