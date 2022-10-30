Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.36 Million Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,633 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Leidos Trading Up 2.6 %

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

Leidos stock opened at $101.74 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.23.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.