Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,387 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in SAP by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in SAP by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in SAP by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 17,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SAP by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAP opened at $97.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.41. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAP. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SAP from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

