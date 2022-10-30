Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,703 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $6,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 421,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 80,956 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,628,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,638,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 271.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average is $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 18.15, a current ratio of 18.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 154.64%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,386.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc T. Pangburn bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,386.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

