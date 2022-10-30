New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 725,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,131 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $6,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 5.8 %

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,780. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

