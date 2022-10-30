Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 604 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 323 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO opened at $275.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $435.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

COO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.44.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

