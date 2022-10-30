Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.49 Million Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 122,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 40,748 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $94.96 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $101.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.10 and a 200-day moving average of $87.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

RPM International Increases Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. RPM International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $232,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $807,532.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,295,375.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $232,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,532.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,077 shares of company stock worth $6,293,944. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.56.

About RPM International

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

