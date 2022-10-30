Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 214,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 139,335 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,155,000 after buying an additional 2,423,615 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 28,236.7% in the second quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,084,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,378,000 after buying an additional 2,076,810 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 78.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,284,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,968,000 after buying an additional 1,442,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,303,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Melius began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL opened at $34.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.18 and a beta of 1.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

