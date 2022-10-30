Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,223 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 278.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $223.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.17 and a 200-day moving average of $197.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.26.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

