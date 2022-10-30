Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $6.60 Million Investment in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 776,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,604,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.40% of 1Life Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. William Marsh Rice University bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $8,189,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,321,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,205,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 1Life Healthcare

In related news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 325,575 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $5,593,378.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,109.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 133,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $2,299,336.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 88,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,454.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 325,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $5,593,378.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,109.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,254,085 shares of company stock valued at $72,658,315 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

1Life Healthcare Stock Down 0.3 %

ONEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.31.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $24.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

