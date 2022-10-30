Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,366 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 22,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPW. Raymond James cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $11.59 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

