Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.85 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 420,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 6.84% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,446,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,773,000 after buying an additional 40,975 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 164,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 68,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCU stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $19.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th.

