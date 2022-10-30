Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 893 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Magna International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Magna International by 1,609.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $90.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MGA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.69.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

