Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 278.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.26.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $223.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.