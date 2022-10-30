AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 26,562 shares in the last quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,483,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8,842.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,442 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $23.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $26.89.

