AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $97.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $174,351.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,604.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $174,351.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,604.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,292 in the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

