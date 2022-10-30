AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,041,000. Main Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 863,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,806,000 after acquiring an additional 352,101 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $22.20.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.