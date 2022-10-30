AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 117,404 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 117,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,360,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,611,000 after purchasing an additional 177,781 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $20,801,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,581,000 after purchasing an additional 127,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $26.89.

