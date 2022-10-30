General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Cut by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,472 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 44,845 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in General Motors by 5.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth $119,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in General Motors by 8.3% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in General Motors by 6.3% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth $479,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $38.85 on Friday. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.52.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

