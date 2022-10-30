AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.1 %

ICE opened at $96.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

