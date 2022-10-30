Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,236 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 145,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.59. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43.

