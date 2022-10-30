Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $8.27 Million Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.09% of Bruker worth $8,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 6.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 8.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Bruker by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 0.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Bruker by 1.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $61.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.91. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $87.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Bruker had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Bruker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

