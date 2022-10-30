Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $8.38 Million Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,175 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Western Union worth $8,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,381,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Western Union by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at $26,384,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Western Union by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,386,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,647,000 after purchasing an additional 898,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Western Union by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,359,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,183,000 after purchasing an additional 639,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on WU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

Western Union Price Performance

WU opened at $13.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

