Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 42,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,870,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 20,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 104,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $112.60.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $108.64 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $223.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

