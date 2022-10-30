DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 3.5% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 2,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Abiomed by 64.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 30,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Abiomed by 7.4% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Abiomed by 12.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abiomed Price Performance

Shares of ABMD opened at $258.06 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $379.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.86 and a 200-day moving average of $265.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,170.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Abiomed from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.83.

Abiomed Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

