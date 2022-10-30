DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.09% of Highwoods Properties worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. State Street Corp boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,161,000 after purchasing an additional 781,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,040,000 after purchasing an additional 699,104 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,364,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,435,000 after purchasing an additional 492,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,626,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,940,000 after purchasing an additional 413,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.
Highwoods Properties Trading Up 1.8 %
HIW opened at $28.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $47.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.43.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Highwoods Properties news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at $6,962,071.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,616.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Highwoods Properties Company Profile
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
