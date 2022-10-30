DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.09% of Highwoods Properties worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. State Street Corp boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,161,000 after purchasing an additional 781,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,040,000 after purchasing an additional 699,104 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,364,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,435,000 after purchasing an additional 492,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,626,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,940,000 after purchasing an additional 413,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 1.8 %

HIW opened at $28.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $47.66.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Highwoods Properties news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at $6,962,071.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,616.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.