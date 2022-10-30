DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,385 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 6,231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dropbox by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 497,787 shares in the company, valued at $10,826,867.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $273,410.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 304,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,390,032.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,826,867.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 363,496 shares of company stock worth $7,554,387 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $22.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $31.47.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 94.26% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

