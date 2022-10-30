DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,284 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $250.72 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.