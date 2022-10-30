DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.46 Million Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,710 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 266,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 47,908 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,265,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,488,000 after acquiring an additional 197,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.92.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

