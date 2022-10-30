DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

SRC opened at $38.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.73. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $173.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.663 dividend. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.74%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.