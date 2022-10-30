DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 633,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,935 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 43,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,755,849.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 791,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIRI. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.55 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

