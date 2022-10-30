DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.45 Million Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,840 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of National Fuel Gas worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $32,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 47.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 31.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NFG opened at $67.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.34 and a 200 day moving average of $68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $502.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 35.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFG shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.