Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 4,974 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 29.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 10.5% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 96,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 47.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

NRG Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

NRG Energy stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average is $40.65. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.75%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.87%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.