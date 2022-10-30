TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TFI International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Desjardins boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TFI International from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered TFI International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TFI International from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.88.

TFII opened at $88.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day moving average of $90.03. TFI International Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $119.57. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.88. TFI International had a return on equity of 31.78% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

