Truist Financial Lowers Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $34.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 18.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,109,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 535.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 522.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $129,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.