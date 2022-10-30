Cowen Raises Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $80.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Cowen from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.42.

Shares of GILD opened at $79.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $79.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $99.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.82%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

