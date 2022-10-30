Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Raised to $75.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.39% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GILD. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.42.
Gilead Sciences Stock Up 12.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $79.27 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $79.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $99.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31.
Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
Featured Stories
