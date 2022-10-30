Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Raised to $75.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GILD. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.42.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 12.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $79.27 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $79.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $99.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

