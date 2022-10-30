Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Holdings Lowered by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $291.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.89.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.78%.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.67.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

