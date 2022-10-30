AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 122.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,403 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 55.8% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $566,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.08. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $51.16.

