AE Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 150,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

Shares of AAAU opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $20.57.

