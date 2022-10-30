First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,453 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $64.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.97. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $55.01 and a 1 year high of $119.99.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.