AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,379 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 78,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 49,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Trade Desk by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.35.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $53.71 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 767.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.03.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

