AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 987 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 5.5 %

NYSE MMC opened at $163.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The company has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

