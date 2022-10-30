Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,074 shares of company stock valued at $5,477,676. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 4.9 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $107.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $90.27 and a twelve month high of $162.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Several research firms have commented on COF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.