Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,747 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.43% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 953,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,856,000 after purchasing an additional 33,739 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,041,000 after acquiring an additional 187,944 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 101,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia National Bank grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSJM stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $23.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.27.

